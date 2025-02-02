RO water from private operators in GBS-affected areas fails safety tests 

Water samples from 20 privately operated Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants—considered a primary source of safe drinking water for thousands—have been found contaminated amid the ongoing Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in Pune. Officials confirmed on Saturday that all these RO water samples, collected from jars and containers in GBS-affected areas, tested positive for Coliform bacteria, including E. coli. Sold through pet jars and vending machines, RO water from private centres is widely used in households, eateries, shops, marriage halls, and restaurants. (HT PHOTO)

The findings raise serious concerns as many residents, especially at commercial establishments, rely on RO water, believing it to be free from harmful pathogens. Sold through pet jars and vending machines, RO water from private centres is widely used in households, eateries, shops, marriage halls, and restaurants.

PMC water supply department head Nandkishor Jagtap termed the results alarming. He said it was shocking that even RO water samples were contaminated. The civic body will issue show-cause notices to these RO water plants, asking them to comply with safety norms or cease operations immediately. They cannot sell water until further tests confirm it is safe for drinking.

The contaminated RO water samples were collected from Dhayari, Nanded City, Sinhagad Road, and Shivane on January 28 and tested at the PMC laboratory in Parvati, which confirmed them as non-potable. According to officials, these RO plants source water from wells, borewells, and in some cases, municipal supply before processing and selling it.

In addition to RO plants, samples from 15 private tankers supplying GBS-affected areas, including Dhayari, Sinhgad Road, Dhayari Gaothan, Nanded City, Sanas School Pumping Station, Malwadi, and Shiv Nagar, were also found contaminated. Officials confirmed that these samples, tested on January 28, contained Coliform and E. coli bacteria, compounding fears among residents.

Jagtap said notices have been issued to private tanker operators, and six suppliers have approached the civic body. He said the authorities have started training them on proper handling, storage, and processing of water to ensure safety. Free bleaching powder is also being provided for disinfection. However, if they fail to comply with safety norms, strict action will be taken.

Four water samples from Pimpri-Chinchwad have also tested positive for contamination. These include stored drinking water in Pimpri and borewell water in Sahyognagar and Ganeshnagar. According to reports from the state public health laboratory, these water sources are unsafe for consumption. However, PCMC officials have maintained that all water sources in the twin city are safe and free from contamination.