Road rage case: Pedestrian stoned to death at Mundhwa in Pune
In a case of road rage, a pedestrian was stoned to death allegedly by two motorcycle-borne youths near Sai Furniture on Hadapsar-Mundhwa road on Tuesday evening.
According to police inspector (crime) Pradeep Kakade, the accused were riding a two-wheeler which hit the pedestrian from behind.
The deceased has been identified as Ashok Shankar Rao (30), a labourer and resident of Shindewasti while the arrested accused have been identified as Prateek Prakash Gavhane ( 21), a salesman at a mall, and Sunil Shankar Pujari (21) who is a student, police said
“The deceased and the accused engaged in verbal duel and one of the accused took a stone and hit him on the head leaving him injured. He was admitted to the hospital, but died under treatment,” Kakade said.
The police have invoked Sections 302 ( murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused who are now in police custody.
Police station incharge Brahmanand Naikwadi said that after the incident, Ashok Rao asked the young men to refrain from rash driving and asked them to be careful in future.
“However, the rider and pillion both took the feedback negatively and instead it broke into a heated argument. One of them physically assaulted Ashok while the other hit him with a stone due to which he fell unconscious,” he said.
Sensing trouble the duo fled from the spot to evade the large crowd which had gathered. His brother Sagar who was passing through the area saw the crowd, inquired and found that it was his brother who had been injured in the fight and was lying unconscious on the ground.
At that time a police patrol team arrived at the spot and rushed him to the hospital.
Assistant commissioner of police (Hadapsar division) Bajrang Desai along with other police officials also visited the spot and took details of the incident.
Later, the police obtained the CCTV camera footage of the area wherein the two accused are clearly seen assaulting the victim and hitting him with a stone.
This is second such incident this month.
Earlier, on May 10, a 38-year-old man riding pillion on a bike was beaten to death on Lavasa road by three persons following a verbal duel after one of the accused, who was also riding a bike, didn’t allow the victim and his cousin to pass.
The incident took place near Andgaon village on Lavasa road.
The city traffic police have been carrying out a series of awareness drives regarding curbing road rage and rash driving related incidents in the city.
The traffic branch has maintained that temporary aggressive behaviour by riders or motorists and subsequent fights could cost lives of innocents and also lead to criminal cases being lodged and arrests by the law breakers.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “After looking at this case, we will further intensify our awareness programmes in schools , colleges and citizenry at large to ensure that such incidents do not take place in the future.”
