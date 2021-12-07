Road widening begins at Pune varsity road prior to construction of multilevel flyover

PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has initiated a road widening process at University junction. The crucial stretch of 240 meters, beginning from the main gate of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) towards Shivajinagar, is being widened by removing the two-meter cycle and walking track to create an additional lane.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials said the road widening of this stretch will be done in two phases, the first will be to remove median in front of Abhimanshree society. This work will commence on Thursday.

“The PMC, PMRDA and the traffic division are working in coordination. We have approved removing the cycle track. We have coordinated with district administration to acquire land for further widening of this road. Most of the required land belongs to the state government. Once this process is completed the road could be widened further,” said Dinkar Gojare, executive engineer road department PMC.

The construction work of multilevel flyover at SPPU square is set to begin soon and prior to that a plan for alternate traffic routes has been prepared by Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Pumta). A detailed plan has been prepared for the traffic diversion, opening of alternate routes, broadening of the roads and relocation of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus stops.

Traffic branch of Pune city police insisted on widening the road considering the three-way traffic coming in from Baner, Pashan and Aundh. “We have asked for 200 traffic wardens. We will need to have additional manpower on the road, at junctions and at T points. We will monitor traffic at university junction. Also, extra barricades, cranes and tempo are required,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police, traffic division.

BOX

Approved road diversions

Pumta has approved 2 circular routes for traffic ease during flyover work

- From Senapati Bapat chowk (on Ganeshkhind road)-Dhotre Path- Vitthalrao Tukaram Bhosale chowk- Senapati Bapat road-Senapati Bapat chowk (Ganeshkhind road).

-From University chowk-Pashan road- Abhimanshri road-Baner road- university road.