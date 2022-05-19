Road-widening work causes power outages in Katraj, nearby areas

Although load shedding is not taking place in any part of Maharashtra, random power outages continue to inconvenience the residents of Katraj and nearby areas as power supply cables are getting damaged by the ongoing road-widening work from Katraj chowk to Navale bridge. The localities that have faced inconvenience over the last six months include Katraj, Ambegaon, Dattanagar, Santoshnagar, Jambhulwadi, Gujarwadi, Mangadewadi and Bharati Vidyapeeth. However, complaints have increased in the last one month.

Mahesh Patil, deputy engineer, national highway, Pune, said, “The electrical utility shifting comes under pre-construction activity in which we ask the concerned people where the cables are located or whether they have a no-objection certificate but since contractors regularly change, we don’t get proper information regarding the location of cables.”

“Once we get the permission, we start working and pay charges to the MSEB. Their work is to coordinate with us but that does not happen. If we are provided a proper line plan, we can avoid such incidents or when work is going on, MSEB personnel should remain present there and coordinate with us so that minimum damage takes place. If any wire is damaged, it can be repaired immediately,” Patil said.

As per the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), 45,000 consumers are suffering from random power cuts. “The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been working on widening the road from Katraj Chowk to Navle bridge for the last one-and-a-half years. Before commencement of this work, a budget had been approved by MSEDCL in July 2020 for relocation of underground power lines and related systems,” explained Nishikant Raut, public relations officer, MSEDCL.

“However, the work of widening the road started before the cables were shifted by the authority. As a result, roadside underground power lines are frequently broken during earth moving machine excavation work. This is happening frequently,” added Raut.

As per information provided by MSEDCL, 45 incidents of power outage have taken place in Katraj and nearby localities in the last six months. Deepika Panchal, a resident from Bharati Vidyapeeth who works with an IT company, said, “Work from home has become very hectic especially in the last two months with power outages taking place for longer duration.” Bharat Nagpal from Ambegaon, said, “Many times, power outages take place during the night and repairs take place the next morning resulting in inconvenience the whole night.” Nagpal has had to deal with power outage of more than seven hours. “With work going on, fixing the cable takes time. Many times, repaired wires are broken making it more difficult to repair the same wire again,” added a MSEDCL spokesperson.