Road-widening work causes power outages in Katraj, nearby areas
Although load shedding is not taking place in any part of Maharashtra, random power outages continue to inconvenience the residents of Katraj and nearby areas as power supply cables are getting damaged by the ongoing road-widening work from Katraj chowk to Navale bridge. The localities that have faced inconvenience over the last six months include Katraj, Ambegaon, Dattanagar, Santoshnagar, Jambhulwadi, Gujarwadi, Mangadewadi and Bharati Vidyapeeth. However, complaints have increased in the last one month.
Mahesh Patil, deputy engineer, national highway, Pune, said, “The electrical utility shifting comes under pre-construction activity in which we ask the concerned people where the cables are located or whether they have a no-objection certificate but since contractors regularly change, we don’t get proper information regarding the location of cables.”
“Once we get the permission, we start working and pay charges to the MSEB. Their work is to coordinate with us but that does not happen. If we are provided a proper line plan, we can avoid such incidents or when work is going on, MSEB personnel should remain present there and coordinate with us so that minimum damage takes place. If any wire is damaged, it can be repaired immediately,” Patil said.
As per the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), 45,000 consumers are suffering from random power cuts. “The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been working on widening the road from Katraj Chowk to Navle bridge for the last one-and-a-half years. Before commencement of this work, a budget had been approved by MSEDCL in July 2020 for relocation of underground power lines and related systems,” explained Nishikant Raut, public relations officer, MSEDCL.
“However, the work of widening the road started before the cables were shifted by the authority. As a result, roadside underground power lines are frequently broken during earth moving machine excavation work. This is happening frequently,” added Raut.
As per information provided by MSEDCL, 45 incidents of power outage have taken place in Katraj and nearby localities in the last six months. Deepika Panchal, a resident from Bharati Vidyapeeth who works with an IT company, said, “Work from home has become very hectic especially in the last two months with power outages taking place for longer duration.” Bharat Nagpal from Ambegaon, said, “Many times, power outages take place during the night and repairs take place the next morning resulting in inconvenience the whole night.” Nagpal has had to deal with power outage of more than seven hours. “With work going on, fixing the cable takes time. Many times, repaired wires are broken making it more difficult to repair the same wire again,” added a MSEDCL spokesperson.
-
Breach of every promise to marry is not a false promise: Court acquits rape accused
Mumbai: Breach of every promise of marriage is not a false promise, Mumbai sessions court said while acquitting a 33-year-old man booked for raping his girlfriend under the false promise of marriage. The court also noted that the DNA profiling of the woman's stillborn fetus did not match with the accused. The woman claimed that the accused raped her twice. The woman was eight months pregnant at the time of registering the FIR.
-
Smart Vending Zone Project: 4 years on, Ludhiana MC yet to take a final call on terminating contract
Even after four years, the finance and contract committee (F&CC) of municipal corporation has failed to take a final call on terminating the contract for establishing 250 shops under Smart Vending Zone Project near BRS Nagar Sidhwan Canal bridge (backside of the MC's Zone-D office). It was found that the civic body failed to get no-objection certificate from the irrigation department. The project was also stopped then.
-
Insurance company fined for not complying with ombudsman order
Mumbai: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (DCDRF) for the Mumbai suburban district has directed an insurance company to pay ₹300 from August 2018 for not complying with an order of the insurance ombudsman dated July 31, 2018, to honor a car owner's claim. The insurance company rejected the claim saying that the policy was under 'no claim bonus', whileThe complainant, Derek Enterprisest had availed the claim from the previous insurance company.
-
Jharkhand mining lease case: HC defers hearing against CM Hemant Soren, others
The Jharkhand high court on Thursday agreed to defer hearing the pleas seeking probes by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate into the mining lease granted to chief minister Hemant Soren and some shell companies allegedly operated by his family members and associates after senior counsel Kapil Sibal told the division bench that he has filed a special leave application before the Supreme Court and the latter has agreed to hear it Friday.
-
PMC resumes biometric attendance system
The Pune Municipal Corporation resumes biometric attendance at its offices from Thursday. The practice was stopped in March 2020 due to Covid restrictions. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the circular instructing the civic staff to register attendance through the biometric system.
