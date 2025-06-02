Roadwork still underway despite May 31 deadline

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had set May 31 as the deadline for completing all road digging works, the latter are still underway in various parts of the city, especially central Pune, despite it already being the month of June. Reason being the early arrival of the monsoon this year coupled with multiple spells of rain over the past couple of weeks. Traditionally, the civic body does not allow any road digging during the monsoon, except for emergency utilities-related work. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The PMC had instructed all agencies to wrap up digging work by May 31, however road works can still be seen in areas such as Katraj-Ambegaon near Dutta Nagar, Aranyeshwar, Sahakarnagar, Mitra Mandal Chowk, Navi Peth, Bibwewadi Road and Chavan Nagar among others. Traditionally, the civic body does not allow any road digging during the monsoon, except for emergency utilities-related work.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of the PMC road department, said, “It is true that many agencies, including private contractors and PMC departments, could not complete the work on time. We have asked them to wrap up the remaining work and reinstate the roads at the earliest to avoid inconvenience to citizens during the rains.” Only essential works such as water- and drainage- related repairs will be allowed during the rainy season, Pawaskar said.

A contractor, requesting anonymity, said, “This year, the rain arrived almost 15 days early. We could not continue work once it started raining. But now since the roads have already been dug up, we are under pressure to finish quickly even as the municipal administration is asking us to stop.”

A second contractor pointed to systemic delays: “We often receive work orders only by October or November. By the time we start, we run into the next monsoon. Hard rock surfaces, existing utility lines, and frequent cable or pipeline damage also delay the work.”

Meanwhile, civic activist Vivek Velankar blamed the PMC for poor planning. “Every year, the civic body wastes the taxpayers’ money. Roads are built and then dug up again the next year. Ideally, all utility lines should be laid before a new road is constructed. The repeated digging and delays cause potholes and accidents during the monsoon.”

A citizen, Dhirendra Gupta, who has lived in many metro cities across India, said, “Compared to other states, Maharashtra sees a lot of road work but there is little coordination. Local bodies should plan ahead and install utility ducts alongside footpaths to avoid repeated digging of main roads.”

Resident Ramakant Joshi said, “Every year, we read that no road digging will be allowed during the monsoon. But that rule is rarely followed. There is also this trend of building cement-concrete roads in the internal areas, which are then dug up within two or three years. It is just a waste of public money.”