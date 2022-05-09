Rough draft ready for redevelopment of Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) building permission department has shortlisted the design submitted by architects for redeveloping city’s iconic and historically important landmark Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir located on Jangali Maharaj road.
Harshada Shinde, head of the building permission department, said, “We held a meeting with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday (May 6) and shortlisted a rough plan from the proposals submitted to the estate department in 2018.”
“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions, the project was delayed. We are still in the preliminary stage and the deputy chief minister has shown interest in the proposal,” Shinde said.
The proposed design has 1,600 capacity seating, with three auditoriums of 800, 500 and 300 seating capacity, two art galleries, and parking for 800 two-wheelers and 250 cars. Shinde also said that this is a rough draft and there will be changes to it too, and demolition will take place once it is finalised.
The Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir has been in the news recently for the maintenance issues and rat infestation, following which the PMC is now going ahead with the plans of demolishing the iconic auditorium and recreating a new space for theatre.
Artists in the city, meanwhile, have opposed the Balgandharva auditorium redevelopment plan.
Sunil Mahajan, on behalf of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, said, “We had opposed the idea in 2018 and we will oppose it now too. The theatre belongs to PMC so why is the state taking interest in it. If PMC wants to show their love for theatre, then it should first complete the other theatres which are halfway done like the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Auditorium at Sinhagad road, the Balasaheb Thackeray auditorium next to Yashwantrao Chavan auditorium in Kothrud and Vithal Tupe auditorium in Hadapsar.”
In 2018, the standing committee announced a budgetary provision of ₹10 crore for the redevelopment of the auditorium and formed an expert committee to oversee the redevelopment.
The auditorium is owned by the PMC and is a theatre with an auditorium and exhibition hall. Late PL Deshpande, the renowned writer and humorist of Maharashtra, played an important role in the conception of this theatre. The auditorium was inaugurated by Acharya Atre on June 26, 1968.
