RPF Bhusawal cracks fabricated robbery case, recover ₹1.82 crore gold within 72 hours

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Bhusawal Division, Central Railway, has exposed a planned fake robbery and recovered stolen jewellery worth ₹1.82 crore within just 72 hours.

The case, initially reported as a major robbery of gold ornaments aboard the Jabalpur-CSMT Garib Rath Express, turned out to be a fabricated crime orchestrated by the complainant himself along with his associates, said officials.

The incident was reported on September 30, when a passenger, Sagar Parekh, a partner at RB Jewellers & Gold Ltd LLP, Mumbai, lodged a complaint at the Government Railway Police (GRP) Station, CSMT, Mumbai. He alleged that 52 gold bangles and 35 gold rings, weighing around 1.5 kilograms and valued at ₹1.82 crore, had been stolen during his journey.

Upon verification, it was found that the alleged robbery had occurred within the jurisdiction of the GRP Post Khandwa, and the case was subsequently transferred and re-registered on October 3.

The analysis revealed that the robbery claim was false. Investigators discovered that Parekh had conspired with his accomplices to fabricate the robbery story with the intent of misleading authorities and claiming false losses. During questioning, the accused admitted that he had deliberately injured themselves to make their claims appear genuine. He further revealed that the stolen gold had been handed over to an associate, Praveen Kumar, at Kalyan railway station. Acting on this information, the RPF summoned Kumar to the Khandwa post, where he arrived on October 4, with the stolen jewellery.

The four accused arrested include Parekh, 40, Sanjay Kumar, 27, of Pali, Rajasthan; Praveen, 35, of Sirohi, Rajasthan; and Rakesh Jain, 53, of Malabar Hills, Mumbai.

All accused are charged under Sections 3(5) and 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).