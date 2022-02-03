RSS Jankalyan Samiti’s new building to have a dialysis centre

PUNE As part of their golden jubilee year, the Rashtriya Swaymsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Jankalyan Samiti will construct an eight-storey building in Pune, which will also house a dialysis centre. It will also have an accommodation facility for patients.

RSS’s Jankalyan Samiti Maharashtra head Ravindra Satalkar and executive Tukaram Naik briefed about various programmes that will be undertaken.

Satalkar said, “The Samiti enters its golden jubilee year on February 7. To mark this occasion, various new initiatives will be undertaken. This includes a multi-storey ‘Sevasadan’ at Patwardhan Baug in Erandwane. The eight-storey building will have a 15-bed dialysis facility at nominal rates.”

According to the office bearers, 36 rooms will be made available on three floors which will be reserved for patients and family members. Food and rooms will also be at nominal cost.

Satalkar said, “The samiti currently has 1,580 projects underway in Maharashtra. Mobile science laboratory is one of the programme, which is underway in 16 districts.”

