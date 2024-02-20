RTE admissions to private schools have not been closed: Suraj Mandhare

State education commissioner, Suraj Mandhare, issued a clarification stating that though the state government has amended the Right to Education Act (RTE), admissions to private schools have not been closed as per the prevailing law. Where there are government, partially-aided and subsidised institutions, admission under RTE will first be given in these institutions. No compensation will be provided if one takes admission under RTE in a private school even if such a school is within a one-kilometre radius. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Also, looking at the work of any government department, while providing facilities to citizens, the facilities are first provided by the government system and only when the government system is unavailable, the private system is considered.

“While government-aided schools and partially-aided schools have also made a contribution to the education system, it is not fair to limit this entire law to only certain private schools by keeping those schools away from the scope of this law. Therefore, while nearly 18 lakh students are enrolled in Class 1, only 85,000 students are admitted to the schools through this law. Considering this situation and taking into account the experience of all the states, the new amendment has been made in this law,” said Mandhare.

“It is seen that undue negative opinion is being displayed about the quality of government-aided and partially-aided schools. While the students are performing well in scholarship and other exams after getting good education from these schools. Effective efforts are being made to impart education through the English medium. Therefore, the golden mean of both has been achieved with the new reform,” Mandhare said.

Where there are government, partially-aided and subsidised institutions, admission under RTE will first be given in these institutions. No compensation will be provided if one takes admission under RTE in a private school even if such a school is within a one-kilometre radius. However, the provision remains that if there are no such schools and there are only private schools, compensation will be given for admission in private schools.

Many of the aforementioned disadvantages in the existing law have been experienced over time, and the need to amend the law has definitely arisen. Basically, there are often conflicting demands or opinions in front of the government administration. Hence, it is difficult to satisfy everyone, no matter what the decision.

Mandhare further said, “Since there are no exact equations like Mathematics while making decisions in public administration, every decision has both advantages and disadvantages. Therefore, some people support each decision and some people criticise it.”