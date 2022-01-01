Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / RTE funds should be reimbursed by education department: Mesta
pune news

RTE funds should be reimbursed by education department: Mesta

Sanjay Tayade Patil, chairman, Mesta said that the Aurangabad bench of the high court has exempted schools associated with Mesta to waive 15 per cent school fee
The schools associated with Mesta have demanded that Right to Education (RTE) funds should be reimbursed by the education department. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 01, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

Pune: Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (Mesta) at a press meet on Friday informed that they will not be implementing a 15 per cent fee waiver as the schools associated with Mesta have already given a fee waiver of 25 per cent to parents during the Covid pandemic. The schools associated with Mesta have demanded that Right to Education (RTE) funds should be reimbursed by the education department.

Sanjay Tayade Patil, chairman, Mesta said that the Aurangabad bench of the high court has exempted schools associated with Mesta to waive 15 per cent school fee.

“As the Covid pandemic affected parents, all schools associated with Mesta have given a 25 per cent fee waiver to parents. When the government declared that 15 per cent fee waiver will be given to parents for the academic year 2021-2022, we approached the court. As we have already given a fee waiver, schools associated with Mesta will not be implementing a separate 15 per cent fee waiver,” said Patil.

He said the implementation of 15 per cent fee waiver was a responsibility of the education department.

“Among other demands, we have asked the state government to reimburse Right to Education (RTE) funds which is nearly 1,400 crore. Students of class 5 and class 8 from unaided English schools who cleared the scholarship examination have not received their scholarship allowance. This has demotivated many students,” said Patil.

RELATED STORIES

Vinod Kulkarni, secretary, Mesta said the non-disbursal of funds under RTE has financially affected many schools.

“Many schools are facing financial issues due to the pandemic situation. In such times, RTE funds play an important role. School buses are not functional due to Covid situation. Hence, RTO fee and other loans should be waived off school buses,” said Kulkarni.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP