RTE funds should be reimbursed by education department: Mesta

Pune: Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (Mesta) at a press meet on Friday informed that they will not be implementing a 15 per cent fee waiver as the schools associated with Mesta have already given a fee waiver of 25 per cent to parents during the Covid pandemic. The schools associated with Mesta have demanded that Right to Education (RTE) funds should be reimbursed by the education department.

Sanjay Tayade Patil, chairman, Mesta said that the Aurangabad bench of the high court has exempted schools associated with Mesta to waive 15 per cent school fee.

“As the Covid pandemic affected parents, all schools associated with Mesta have given a 25 per cent fee waiver to parents. When the government declared that 15 per cent fee waiver will be given to parents for the academic year 2021-2022, we approached the court. As we have already given a fee waiver, schools associated with Mesta will not be implementing a separate 15 per cent fee waiver,” said Patil.

He said the implementation of 15 per cent fee waiver was a responsibility of the education department.

“Among other demands, we have asked the state government to reimburse Right to Education (RTE) funds which is nearly ₹1,400 crore. Students of class 5 and class 8 from unaided English schools who cleared the scholarship examination have not received their scholarship allowance. This has demotivated many students,” said Patil.

Vinod Kulkarni, secretary, Mesta said the non-disbursal of funds under RTE has financially affected many schools.

“Many schools are facing financial issues due to the pandemic situation. In such times, RTE funds play an important role. School buses are not functional due to Covid situation. Hence, RTO fee and other loans should be waived off school buses,” said Kulkarni.