RTO fines 20 vehicles parked near ST stands

Pune: Following the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus parked at the Swargate depot on February 25, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) special squads have taken action against vehicles illegally parked outside state transport stands. Owners of over 20 vehicles have been fined in the past 2 days in the campaign launched by MSRTC, Pune police and RTO squads, said officials. (HT)

“The drive was carried out to check for permits, insurance, badges, licences, parking violation and uniform adherence. A fine of ₹1,48,500 was imposed on offenders,” said Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer of Pune.