RTO issues warning over unfit school vehicles

Pune: As the new academic year approaches, starting June 16, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Pune has raised alarms about the safety of schoolchildren due to the non-renewal of fitness certificates of many private school buses and vans. Despite multiple reminders, a significant number of these vehicles have yet to undergo mandatory fitness inspections. In response, the RTO has issued a final warning to vehicle owners.

The RTO emphasised that student safety is non-negotiable, and no compromises will be made on this front.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy RTO, commented on the issue, saying, “We have consistently instructed school administrations and vehicle owners and even set up special facilities to ensure timely inspections. Yet, some continue to disregard these warnings.”

To facilitate the process, the RTO has established special inspection facilities at the brake test track office in Dive, Taluka Purandar. These facilities will remain open on Saturdays, Sundays, and government holidays, from 9 am to 5 pm, specifically for school vehicles. Vehicle owners are encouraged to use this opportunity to renew their fitness certificates.

The deputy RTO stressed that any school transport vehicles found on the road without valid fitness certificates will be immediately seized, and legal action will be taken against the owners.

Meanwhile, parents have voiced serious concerns about the issue.

“Our children’s lives are at risk if buses are allowed to operate without fitness checks. The RTO needs to take stricter action instead of just making appeals,” said Dipika Nagpure, a parent.

Sunita Sugat, principal of New English School, assured, “We have instructed our transport committee to conduct regular fitness checks and ensure that all our school buses and vans have valid fitness certificates. The safety of our children is our top priority, and we take this matter very seriously.”