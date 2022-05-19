RTO to inspect, grade driving schools in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Currently, an ‘accreditation grading’ programme for all the driving schools is carried out by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Under the initiative, the RTO officials are inspecting around 250 registered motor driving schools in Pune, Baramati and Pimpri-Chinchwad, after which on multiple parameters, these schools will be given grades - A, B and C. Where, A stands for very good, B stands for good and C for satisfactory.

The inspection has already started, and within a month, the results will be declared and will be available to the public. This will help learners to opt for better driving school and also streamline the process of the driving school operations.

“The initiative aims to improve the quality of such driving schools and upgrade their teaching techniques with the latest safety guidelines. We are doing this through the marking scheme. Our RTO inspector team goes to the motor driving school, undertakes a detailed inspection and then gives grade,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer at Pune RTO.

A dedicated team has been appointed by the RTO to carry out the inspection. Once the team visits the motor driving school, marks are given based on the parameters like space available for the school, registration details, quality and maintenance of vehicles which are used to train the people, classroom training modules, and display of signage boards at the driving schools, etc.

“We are getting a good response to the inspection by the driving school owners too, as they can upgrade themselves. Also, there would be a healthy competition between the driving schools once these inspection results are declared, and grades are given. Such inspections will be done on regular basis now,” added Sasane.

Raju Ghatole, president of Maharashtra state Motor Driving Schools association, has welcomed the move and said, “Through this inspection, there would be more uniformity amongst the driving schools and those who have got fewer grades will try to improve during the process.”

Sneha Nair, a student, said, “We have bought a new car, but I cannot drive, I want to learn driving and so would be joining a driving school. If such inspection is been done and its results are going to be announced soon, then definitely I will choose a driving school with better grades.”