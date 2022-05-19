RTO to inspect, grade driving schools in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad
Currently, an ‘accreditation grading’ programme for all the driving schools is carried out by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Under the initiative, the RTO officials are inspecting around 250 registered motor driving schools in Pune, Baramati and Pimpri-Chinchwad, after which on multiple parameters, these schools will be given grades - A, B and C. Where, A stands for very good, B stands for good and C for satisfactory.
The inspection has already started, and within a month, the results will be declared and will be available to the public. This will help learners to opt for better driving school and also streamline the process of the driving school operations.
“The initiative aims to improve the quality of such driving schools and upgrade their teaching techniques with the latest safety guidelines. We are doing this through the marking scheme. Our RTO inspector team goes to the motor driving school, undertakes a detailed inspection and then gives grade,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer at Pune RTO.
A dedicated team has been appointed by the RTO to carry out the inspection. Once the team visits the motor driving school, marks are given based on the parameters like space available for the school, registration details, quality and maintenance of vehicles which are used to train the people, classroom training modules, and display of signage boards at the driving schools, etc.
“We are getting a good response to the inspection by the driving school owners too, as they can upgrade themselves. Also, there would be a healthy competition between the driving schools once these inspection results are declared, and grades are given. Such inspections will be done on regular basis now,” added Sasane.
Raju Ghatole, president of Maharashtra state Motor Driving Schools association, has welcomed the move and said, “Through this inspection, there would be more uniformity amongst the driving schools and those who have got fewer grades will try to improve during the process.”
Sneha Nair, a student, said, “We have bought a new car, but I cannot drive, I want to learn driving and so would be joining a driving school. If such inspection is been done and its results are going to be announced soon, then definitely I will choose a driving school with better grades.”
-
Vaccination drive to focus on 12 to 15 year olds
The health department has also decided to focus upon children between 12 and 15 years of age, and has formulated a plan. “We are going to run special vaccination campaigns for children from May 21. This will include both rural and urban areas,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge of vaccination in Lucknow. There are about 84.64 lakh children in this age group in the state.
-
FIR against former Gaya DM for felling trees
The Special Vigilance Unit of Bihar Police lodged an FIR (first information report) against the former district magistrate of Gaya along with others in connection with the felling of many expensive trees from Abhishek Singh's official residence, officials aware of the development said. Abhishek Singh was the district magistrate of Gaya from January 2018 till January 2022 and was an occupant of the official residence.
-
Dial 112 awareness drive held on Indo-Nepal border
Dial 112 launched a special awareness drive on the Indo-Nepal border and in the adjoining districts of Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Maharajganj, on Thursday. The drive led by additional director general 112, aimed at highlighting the services of Dial 112 and how it can be of help in case of emergency. “Under the drive, various cultural events were organised in order to make people aware of the services of Dial 112,” Ashok Kumar Singh, ADG, 112 said.
-
15 die due to gale, lighting across Bihar
As many as 15 people died in various districts in Bihar due to gale storm and lightning on Thursday, said an official of the state disaster management. “Out of the 15, five died due to lightning while 10 died due to gale storm,” the duty officer said. According to Patna Meteorological Centre, brief spell of showers coupled with strong winds lashed several parts of Bihar in the afternoon on Thursday.
-
Smaller allies in NDA , GA seek RS seats to bargain for upcoming MLC polls
Even as chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday indicated that nominees for the biennial polls to Rajya Sabha polls would be announced soon, senior constituents in both the ruling National Democratic Alliance and opposition grand alliance (GA) are feeling the heat from junior constituents who are seeking seat allotment in RS and the upcoming Bihar legislative council election from legislative quota.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics