RTO to submit car inspection report to police soon

ByDheeraj Bengrut
May 29, 2024 06:36 AM IST

A minor accused driving the Porsche car had knocked down a motorbike at Kalyaninagar killing two IT professionals on May 19

The Pune regional transport office (RTO) is yet to submit inspection report of the Porsche car involved in the fatal crash case to the police.

The Pune regional transport office (RTO) is yet to submit inspection report of the Porsche car involved in the fatal crash case to the police. (HT PHOTO)

“After our inspection, technicians of the Porsche company examined the car on Monday. We will submit both reports to the police department soon,” said Sanjeev Bhor, Pune regional transport officer.

