RTO’s new rules aim to improve school transport safety, but implementation remains patchy

In a bid to enhance the safety of school-going children, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has announced a new set of regulations for school buses and vans across Maharashtra. However, a ground check in Pune revealed that compliance remains uneven, with many schools and private transporters yet to implement key safety measures.

The Maharashtra government issued a government resolution (GR) on June 6 outlining mandatory safety norms for school transport. These include compulsory background checks for drivers and attendants, twice-daily alcohol and drug testing, prohibition on unauthorised persons boarding school vehicles, and mandatory installation of CCTV cameras and GPS tracking systems.

In addition, only vehicles with valid fitness certificates and proper documentation will be allowed to operate. “Vehicles found without fitness clearance or carrying more children than permitted will face action,” a senior transport department official said.

Schools have also been directed to set up transport monitoring committees comprising parents, staff, and management members to oversee compliance.

Despite the official announcement, many schools in Pune are yet to fall in line. Several do not have dedicated monitoring committees, and routine alcohol testing for drivers is not being conducted.

“I am not aware of these new rules,” said Radhika Deshpande, principal of a city school. “We have a separate transport committee, and they handle such matters.” However, transport officials said that school heads should take direct responsibility for implementing key safety protocols.

The principal of Bhave High School said the school was planning to hold a meeting soon to instruct bus drivers about the new rules, including CCTV installation and the need for fitness certificates. “Implementation is pending,” the principal admitted.

Some schools pointed to practical difficulties. The principal of New English School said, “We don’t run school buses. Most of our students travel in private rickshaws. These are already overcrowded. Expecting CCTV cameras or female attendants in each rickshaw is not realistic.”

A school van driver from Navin Marathi School said the costs of compliance are unsustainable. “We earn around ₹30,000 a month. If we pay for CCTV, GPS, and alcohol testing, what are we left with? Now we’re being told to undergo two alcohol tests a day. When are we supposed to work?”

He also criticised the 12-student limit per van. “We cover large areas. With this cap, we can’t recover our costs. If all these rules are enforced strictly, I might as well quit this job.”

Arnav Kharparde, a student from New English School who travels in a school van with 14 others, said, “Our driver told us that the rules have come, but it’s not mandatory. Some schools said to implement them if possible.”

Kiran Desai, Vice President of the Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI), supported the safety guidelines in principle but raised questions about their execution. “Why weren’t we informed about these requirements before buying vehicles? Now we’re told to add new accessories at our own cost. Panic buttons alone cost ₹12,000. Who will respond when they are pressed? Also, why are we being forced to buy devices from specific GPS vendors? Is this about safety, or business for select companies?”

He added that while drivers are being closely monitored, “What steps are being taken to ensure their safety?”

Many parents expressed concern over the patchy implementation. “This is about our children’s safety. We trust school transport blindly. If drivers aren’t being regularly tested and vehicles aren’t checked for fitness, we must rethink whether it’s safe to send our children this way,” said a parent.

While the RTO’s measures aim to create a safer environment, the ground reality shows a long way to go in ensuring uniform and meaningful compliance.