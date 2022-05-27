Ruby Hall kidney malpractice: Six more kidneys sold through arrested agents: Pune Crime Branch

PUNE The Pune city crime branch has expanded its probe into the kidney swapping case and found that six more persons are involved in the trade. The persons had sold their kidneys via the two agents that already in police custody.

As per officials, donors hail from Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur while the kidney buyers are from Thane, Pune and Nashik regions.

Add CP(crime ) Ramnath Pokale said, “The crime branch is interrogating the two arrested agents Ravindra Rodge (41) and Abhijit Gatane (36) who have told us that they are involved in six more kidney swapping cases across Maharashtra. The main suspect in the case has been identified.”

The total number of kidney swapping cases has gone up to ten, after these six cases came to the fore, said officials.

Explaining their modus operandi, the crime branch said that the two agents executed kidney transplants based on fake relationship claims.The agents had sold their kidney and did not reveal their connection with Ruby Hall Clinic and the amount they received. Later, they generated additional income through other kidney transplant rackets.

The crime branch took over the probe into the alleged kidney malpractice which came to the fore during a kidney transplant at Ruby Hall Clinic in March, in which a woman was allegedly portrayed as the organ receiver’s wife and was promised ₹15 lakh sum in return. The case was earlier investigated by the Koregaon Park police station where the FIR was lodged on May 11 following a court order. The police have till now arrested two middlemen in the case.

Report by Charity commissioner to be submitted by May 30

Joint charity commissioner probing in the alleged kidney racket case at Ruby Hall Clinic said that the investigation is ongoing. The detailed report will be filed by Monday, May 30 said officials.

On May 13, joint charity commissioner, SM Bukke, issued a letter directing the inspector of the office to carry out a detailed inquiry into the subject matter within the ambit of the MPT Act 1950 (Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950) and the scheme framed by the high court in the writ petition. The report was expected to be submitted within 10 days, that is by May 23.

“The detailed report is expected by Monday, May 30. The investigation by the inspector of the office is ongoing and the report will be submitted soon,” said Bukke.

The charity commissioner has initiated action against Ruby Hall Clinic as the hospital is a charitable hospital run by the Grant Medical Foundation.

“The name of one of the trustees of the charitable hospital has also been included in the FIR which in itself is a grave matter. It would therefore be just and in the interest of justice to take cognisance of the note put up by the concerned superintendent of police and thus initiate suo moto action,” stated the earlier letter.