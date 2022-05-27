Ruby Hall kidney malpractice: Six more kidneys sold through arrested agents: Pune Crime Branch
PUNE The Pune city crime branch has expanded its probe into the kidney swapping case and found that six more persons are involved in the trade. The persons had sold their kidneys via the two agents that already in police custody.
As per officials, donors hail from Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur while the kidney buyers are from Thane, Pune and Nashik regions.
Add CP(crime ) Ramnath Pokale said, “The crime branch is interrogating the two arrested agents Ravindra Rodge (41) and Abhijit Gatane (36) who have told us that they are involved in six more kidney swapping cases across Maharashtra. The main suspect in the case has been identified.”
The total number of kidney swapping cases has gone up to ten, after these six cases came to the fore, said officials.
Explaining their modus operandi, the crime branch said that the two agents executed kidney transplants based on fake relationship claims.The agents had sold their kidney and did not reveal their connection with Ruby Hall Clinic and the amount they received. Later, they generated additional income through other kidney transplant rackets.
The crime branch took over the probe into the alleged kidney malpractice which came to the fore during a kidney transplant at Ruby Hall Clinic in March, in which a woman was allegedly portrayed as the organ receiver’s wife and was promised ₹15 lakh sum in return. The case was earlier investigated by the Koregaon Park police station where the FIR was lodged on May 11 following a court order. The police have till now arrested two middlemen in the case.
Report by Charity commissioner to be submitted by May 30
Joint charity commissioner probing in the alleged kidney racket case at Ruby Hall Clinic said that the investigation is ongoing. The detailed report will be filed by Monday, May 30 said officials.
On May 13, joint charity commissioner, SM Bukke, issued a letter directing the inspector of the office to carry out a detailed inquiry into the subject matter within the ambit of the MPT Act 1950 (Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950) and the scheme framed by the high court in the writ petition. The report was expected to be submitted within 10 days, that is by May 23.
“The detailed report is expected by Monday, May 30. The investigation by the inspector of the office is ongoing and the report will be submitted soon,” said Bukke.
The charity commissioner has initiated action against Ruby Hall Clinic as the hospital is a charitable hospital run by the Grant Medical Foundation.
“The name of one of the trustees of the charitable hospital has also been included in the FIR which in itself is a grave matter. It would therefore be just and in the interest of justice to take cognisance of the note put up by the concerned superintendent of police and thus initiate suo moto action,” stated the earlier letter.
Futuristic planning of police stations must before construction, says Gupta
Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Thursday compared the planning of police station construction, to that of planting a tree. He said that planing must be done keeping in mind scenarios that might occur 10 years down the line. “Earlier, police stations in the city were constructed without proper planning. Now, we have planned seven new police station buildings in the city,” added Gupta.
Work on Pune Metro line 3 picks up pace
PUNE According to officials, work on Pune Metro line 3, Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar route has gained momentum. Till Thursday, barricading work of 10,549 square metres was completed, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority officials said the construction of pillars at University road and Hinjewadi has also started. A total of 10 pillars have been completed and Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PICTMRL) intends to increase this number in the next few days.
Ahead of PMC polls, aspirants across parties set sight on lottery for reservation of seats
PUNE For the general body of the Pune Municipal Corporation, which will have more women corporators than men after the 2022 civic polls, all parties have set their sight on the lottery to be held on May 31 to reserve seats for the forthcoming elections of the civic body. Considering 50 per cent reservation, total seats for women will be 87. The remaining 29 women seats would be spread as per lottery.
New rules: Lower insurance premium for school buses, e-vehicles
The ministry of road transport and highways, in consultation with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, has published Motor Vehicles (Third Party Insurance Base Premium and Liability) Rules, 2022 seeking to lower base insurance premium for vehicles belonging to certain classes. “The rules will come into effect on June 1, 2022,” transport commissioner Dheeraj Sahu said.
PMC commissioner keeps e-bike rental project on hold
PUNE While the elected members got a nod for the e-bike rental project in the city improvement and standing committee, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has kept it on hold and not taken any decision on the same. The elected members hurriedly approved the project before their tenure came to an end. As the general body has not been dissolved, the project has now come before the municipal commissioner for final approval.
