Ruby Hall Kidney transplant: Managing trustee among 15 booked for alleged malpractice

PUNE The Pune police have registered a case of human organ trade and cheating against 15 people including some doctors and management of Ruby Hall Clinic, two agents, and at least two patients in an alleged malpractice during a kidney transplant procedure in March this year.

“We have registered the case based on a complaint lodged by Dr Sanjog Sitaram Kadam from the district health office. There are 15 people including the two agents for whom we are on a lookout. The case is of illegal organ trade and there are multiple angles which we are investigating but cannot comment on. There is a procedure which requires every transplant-related documents to be submitted to Sassoon General Hospital’s committee of competent authority. The documents submitted in this case were forged,” said senior police inspector Vinayak Vetal of Koregaon Park police station who is investigating the case.

The police are now in the process of gathering all the documents and are looking for the agents who brought the forgery and resultant cheating to the fore.

Along with the donor-recipient and their respective family members and agents, the other accused includes Dr Purvez Grant, managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, three other doctors of the hospital, two agents, father of the recipient, and two other people.

“On March 29, we had lodged a complaint against the donor-reciepient couple when we learned that there was monetary transaction between the two. That is when this issue first came to light; with our complaint. The police came to the hospital, spoke with both of them and file a report which was submitted to the District Health Society (DHS),” said Manjusha Kulkarni, legal advisor of the hospital who is also one of the 15 accused named in the complaint by the DHO.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery with a purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged as genuine), 465 (forgery), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) and Sections 10, 11(a)(b)(c), and 20 of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA), 1994 was registered at Koregaon Park police station.

A woman from Kolhapur, who was allegedly promised ₹15 lakh, had fraudulently posed as the wife of a man who needed a transplant and donated her kidney to a young woman patient. In turn, the young woman’s mother donated her kidney to the man.

Such a swap involving two patients and their relatives is carried out when the patients cannot receive a kidney from their own kin because of a blood group mismatch. On March 29, four days after undergoing the transplant surgery at the Ruby Hall Clinic, the woman had revealed her real identity after she had had a dispute over money.

The hospital had then alerted the police, which in turn reported the incident to the health department.

The department had later suspended the hospital’s registration for organ transplantation, however, the Bombay High Court had stayed that order. The functioning of the regional organ transplant authorisation committee was also temporarily suspended.