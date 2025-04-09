Rural police bust gang of chain snatchers 

Pune rural police arrested two members of a gang who were involved in at least five chain-snatching cases across rural parts of the Pune district. The accused, Anil Somnath Gavhane and Anil Narayan Gavhane were arrested from the Danewadi area in Shirur on March 28. In the first week of April, after further investigation, police cracked five cases and recovered valuables worth ₹ 7.16 lakh from the accused. The accused, Anil Somnath Gavhane and Anil Narayan Gavhane were arrested from the Danewadi area in Shirur on March 28. (HT)

According to Pune rural police, on 11 March, the victim Indubai Vitthal Pansare (60) from Junnar, who is a farmer, was on her way home from Ganeshkhind Road. At that time, two unidentified individuals on their motorcycle intercepted her and snatched her gold mangalsutra and chain worth ₹1.80 lakh. Afterwards, the victim filed a police complaint at the Junnar police station.

Pune rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh said, “During investigation, it was revealed that the accused were part of the gang who were targeting women in the rural parts by snatching their gold chains, mangalsutra. After the probe, it was revealed that the gang is active in Shikrapur, Shirur and Alephata police station areas.”