‘S and T Digital’ to be launched on Science Day
Pune: On Science Day on February 28, a ‘Science and Technology Digital’ website will be launched by Prof Satishchandra B Ogale, emeritus professor in IISER Pune. Announcement and dates about two of the four major conferences planned for 2022 will also be made on the ocassion.
‘S and T Digital’ is instituted as a startup at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune’s (IISER Pune) Atal Incubation Center (AIC) by Prof Satishchandra B Ogale, emeritus professor in IISER Pune and Kshitija Athlekar, a business professional. AIC-SEED is established on IISER Pune campus to create and promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country with support from Niti Ayog and Atal Innovation Mission.
“The S and T Digital gateway is designed to provide many opportunities to all sections of society to engage, learn, participate and contribute, including conferences and seminars, short courses and lectures, news and articles, competitions and quizzes, a sci-tech café to connect, know and network with the leaders, and consultation and advisory. We will also have a very special category named ‘Guiding Lights’ wherein we will have insightful interviews with luminaries; the first one being scheduled with Dr Raghunath Mashelkar.” said Prof Ogale.
“The target audience is all the lovers of modern scientific era, young and old, who want to know more and connect with the other like-minded people like a family. This includes teachers, researchers, industry personnel, non-Science people, economists, decision-makers, visionaries, as well as students of all ages.” he said.
While the ‘first of a kind’ 2022 International Conference on Higher Education, Research and Innovation (ICHERI 2022) by S and T Digital will be held on July 28-29, 2022. Later, on the International Conference on Batteries and Energy Storage Technology conference (ICBST 22) will be held online on June 2-4, 2022.
