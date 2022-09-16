Sahiwal calf born through IVF technology in Pune will promote indigenous breeds

In a first, the Pune Agricultural college has produced an indigenous breed of cow namely ‘Sahiwal’ through the ovum pick-up and in-vitro fertilisation (OPU IVF) technique at its own premises. Scientist Dr Pramod Sakhare confirmed the birth of a ‘Sahiwal’ breed calf weighing 27 kg at 9.45 am on Friday using this technique.

The project incharge from Mahatma Phule Agricultural University, Dr Somnath Mane, said, “This is a revolutionary stage and it will promote more indigenous cows in the country. Some cross-breeding experiments have been conducted but this is the first time an indigenous breed has been produced at the university level.”

“The Maharashtra government took the decision to promote indigenous species. By using IVF technology, 150 such pregnancies will be carried out at the farmer level for Sahiwal, Gir Rathi and Lal Sindhi cow breeds,” Mane said.

Using the OPU IVF technique, an ovum picked up from a strong cow is planted in a cow of the same breed which then gives birth to a calf. Embryo transfer technology will help produce indigenous breeds which in turn will help farmers. The citizens too will benefit by getting good milk of local breeds. “Instead of keeping this technology limited to lab tests and universities, the state government has decided to extend it at the farmer level. If the indigenous breed yields good milk, the farmers will prefer to have these cows.”