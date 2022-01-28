Salaries of 1,500 contractual staff of PMC pending from three months

PUNE At least 1,500 contractual staff, mostly security guards working at various gardens and offices of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have not been paid salaries for over three months.

On Friday, the workers met senior PMC officials to discuss the issue and today they plan to meet deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Earlier too during the Diwali period last year, salaries of these contract staff were pending for three to four months by the contractor. After a protest was held by workers supported by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) salaries were given paid in phases.

A woman security worker, on condition of anonymity, said, “Due to Covid-19 pandemic we are already suffering financially and now if salaries of over three months are not given how can we live. I have borrowed money from my relatives and my husband is also jobless, in such a situation we are struggling to survive.”

Vinod Pawar, secretary of NCP city wing, said, “On Friday we met senior PMC officials demanding to clear the salaries of these contract staff immediately. They have assured us to pay it and also take strict action against the contractor responsible for the salaries. Also, if needed they are going to blacklist the contractor as repeated complaints are coming against him.”

The security agency was changed midway and neither the old nor the new agency is taking the responsibility to pay them.

“We will be continuously taking a follow-up of the issue and strict action should be taken against the contractor. These security staff have worked day and night during the pandemic, so PMC should also clear their pending salaries immediately,” added Pawar.