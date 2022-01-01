Home / Cities / Pune News / Sale of mutton from 1,200 goats, 3k tonne chicken for New Year celebrations in Pune
Sale of mutton from 1,200 goats, 3k tonne chicken for New Year celebrations in Pune

Prior to Covid pandemic, Christmas to year-end would be our main season for business. During that time mutton of around 2,000 goats would sell in Pune city. This year due to pandemic the number is 1,200 goats, but better than last year, says Prabhakar Kamble, president of Pune mutton shop owners’ association
Heavy rush was seen outside chicken and mutton shops across Pune city. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Heavy rush was seen outside chicken and mutton shops across Pune city. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

Pune: Heavy rush was seen outside chicken and mutton shops across the city since last two days and today as many preferred to remain at home, cook food and welcome the new year.

“Prior to Covid pandemic, Christmas to year-end would be our main season for business. During that time mutton of around 2,000 goats would sell in Pune city. This year due to pandemic the number is 1,200 goats, but better than last year,” said Prabhakar Kamble, president of Pune mutton shop owners’ association.

“We are a family of 10 and always plan to celebrate the new year at a restaurant around Pune. The fear of Covid Omicron variant spread and restrictions made us decide to celebrate the occasion at home. We have bought 3 kg of mutton and 2 kg of chicken for cooking various dishes,” said Deven Bhangale of Sinhgad road area.

Vasant Kumar Shetty, president of Poultry Farmers and Breeders’ Association Maharashtra state, said, “There is a good response to chicken sales this year as around 3,000 tonnes have been sold in two days across the state. The pre-Covid business used to be 3,500 tonnes of chicken, but we are happy with the sales this year.”

