Sales of 37,218 housing units in 2021: Knight Frank report

PUNE In a year marred by the pandemic and lockdowns, Pune’s residential market witnessed growth of 38% to record 37,218 housing units sold during 2021, as compared to the previous year according to real estate consultancy, Knight Frank India.

New launches also saw a marginal rise of 16% compared to the previous year, with the addition of 40,489 units in 2021.

The total office transactions for the calendar year 2021 stood at 3.8mn sqft. New completions in 2021 for office space were recorded at 7.2mn sqft.

The report highlighted that Pune witnessed 2.7 million square feet of office space transactions in the second half of 2021, with the highest year-on-year growth during the period among the top eight cities. A total volume of 3.8 million square feet of office spaces were transacted in 2021 of which 70% were transacted in H2 2021. The average deal size increased by 11% to 58,685 sqft in second half 2021 compared to same period in 2020.

On the aspect of rentals, the city witnessed a marginal rent increase of 3% during fourth quarter in 2021.