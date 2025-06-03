Salesman flees with gold jewellery worth 4.58 crore

The Vishrambaug police have booked a jewellery shop staffer for decamping with gold valuables worth ₹4.58 crore between April 1 and May 26. The FIR was lodged on June 1, and a probe has been ordered into the case which took place at Neelkanth Jewellers in Narayan Peth. The complaint was lodged by Nitin Erappa Dange, 37, of Sangvi, who works as manager at the jewellery shop. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Pratik Nagarkar, 35, of Sutar Dhara locality in Kothrud. The complaint was lodged by Nitin Erappa Dange, 37, of Sangvi, who works as manager at the jewellery shop.

According to the police, Nagarkar was incharge of the counters for rings, coins, and wedding bands. Sub-inspector Manoj Barure said, “The police are examining the CCTV footages and will nab the accused soon.”

According to the complaint, Nagarkar stole 4,689 grams of 24-carat gold worth ₹4,58,13,679 which included 180 gold rings weighing 2,262 grams estimated to be worth ₹2,21,06,579 and 94 gold coins weighing 2,426 grams estimated to worth ₹2,37,07,100. The police have filed a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 318(4), 316(4) and 306.