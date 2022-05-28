Samata Parishad removes board on Mahatma Phule wada arch put up by BJP leader

PUNE: After the Salisbury Park garden naming issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces criticism for placing the board of a party leader’s relative on an arch in front of Mahatma Phule wada (Mahatma Phule’s residence). Samata Parishad ’s workers removed the board on Saturday.

The board carried picture of Laxmibai Narayan Harihar, relative of a former BJP corporator; names of BJP MP Girish Bapat, MLA Mukta Tilak and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

MP Amol Kolhe said, “We should not deface forts and ancient structures by placing such boards.”

Samata Parishad workers alleged that the board was placed on March 24 even as the corporators’ tenure ended on March 14.

Motilal Harihar, husband of BJP’s Vijayalaxmi Harihar, said, “The board was placed after getting approval from PMC.”

Mohol said, “Though mayor’s fund was used to renovate the arch, we did not ask to put our names.”

Bapat said, “It’s not BJP’s culture to put up names at public places. It has become a practice for elected representatives to place boards with their pictures at public places. One can see names of respected leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee written in small fonts as compared to local party persons in hoardings.”

