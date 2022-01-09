Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Sandalwood trees stolen from defence land in Pune
pune news

Sandalwood trees stolen from defence land in Pune

PUNE Six sandalwood trees were reported stolen from the restricted land belonging to a defence establishment
The trees are believed to have been stolen in the early morning hours of January 3 from an area behind an engineering workshop. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 10:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Six sandalwood trees were reported stolen from the restricted land belonging to a defence establishment.

The trees are believed to have been stolen in the early morning hours of January 3 from an area behind an engineering workshop.

The stolen trees are estimated to be worth around 48,000, according to the police.

A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station. Assistant police inspector Pramod Khatke of Yerawada police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP