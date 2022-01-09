Sandalwood trees stolen from defence land in Pune

PUNE Six sandalwood trees were reported stolen from the restricted land belonging to a defence establishment.

The trees are believed to have been stolen in the early morning hours of January 3 from an area behind an engineering workshop.

The stolen trees are estimated to be worth around ₹48,000, according to the police.

A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station. Assistant police inspector Pramod Khatke of Yerawada police station is investigating the case.