Home / Cities / Pune News / Sandalwood trees stolen from defence land in Pune
pune news

Sandalwood trees stolen from defence land in Pune

PUNE Six sandalwood trees were reported stolen from the restricted land belonging to a defence establishment
The trees are believed to have been stolen in the early morning hours of January 3 from an area behind an engineering workshop. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The trees are believed to have been stolen in the early morning hours of January 3 from an area behind an engineering workshop. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 10:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Six sandalwood trees were reported stolen from the restricted land belonging to a defence establishment.

The trees are believed to have been stolen in the early morning hours of January 3 from an area behind an engineering workshop.

The stolen trees are estimated to be worth around 48,000, according to the police.

A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station. Assistant police inspector Pramod Khatke of Yerawada police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out