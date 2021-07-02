Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj “palkhi prasthan” commences with limited warkaris

Pune: The “palkhi prasthan” (departure) ceremony of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj was held with reverence by devotees from the main temple at around 6.15 pm. The number of warkaris allowed inside the temple for the ceremony was limited due to the Covid restrictions. The religious function was streamed online through the Alandi temple trust on their social media platforms.

For the prasthan ceremony, Pune district principal judge N P Dhote, state Vidhan Parishad deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, MP Bandu Jadhav, Palkhi ceremony head for this year advocate Vikas Dhage Patil and other dignitaries were present.

Before the prasthan ceremony, all traditional rituals before the palkhi was solemnly carried out of the temple were performed since morning. As the walking wari tradition is cancelled for this year, from July 3 to July 19, the palkhi will remain in Alandi and on July 19 — Ashadhi Ekadashi — the palkhi will carried in a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus towards Pandharpur.

“There was a lot of enthusiasm amongst the selected warkaris and other representatives of each dindi ((group of warkaris) as they gathered from all over the state. Social distancing and other Covid protocols were followed in today’s prasthan ceremony and now the palkhi will be kept in Alandi till July 19,” said advocate Patil.

Last year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the historic wari (pilgrimage) tradition in Maharashtra was not carried out. Every year, lakhs of pilgrims walk from Dehu and Alandi to Pandharpur, all devotees of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar. While cancelling the walking tradition of wari, palkhis of both the sants were taken into MSRTC bus to Pandharpur last year with only few selected warkaris in the bus.

Before the pandemic, annually more than 3 to 4 lakh warkaris join in several dindis with the Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram Maharaj palkhi which starts from Alandi and Dehu village respectively. There are around 250 registered dindis which follow the palkhi on its way to Pandharpur and lakhs of warkaris walk in the wari. Dindis from across Maharashtra start coming to Alandi and Dehu a week before the starting day and then both the villages are crowded with warkaris.