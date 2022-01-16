Sasanenagar railway gate closed for public use, citizens furious over decision

PUNE For the last eight days, the railway gate at Sasanenagar junction has been closed for public use forcing commuters to take a longer 3km detour to reach destinations.

From the last few years the issue of closing this railway gate has been moot and two alternative underpasses have been built by the Railways.

On Sunday morning, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held a protest near the Sasanenagar gate demanding it be opened for public use. “I travel by this road and for the last many years we cross the railway line here. Now suddenly it is closed. We have to take a long detour of 3km as the underpass is very narrow. There is more traffic congestion than earlier and a long queue of vehicles,” said Sagar Shirodkar, a local resident.

A groundbreaking ceremony, for a bridge was held in 2014 by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Work has not been completed.

Another resident Vipul Alekar said, “We are continuously demanding this railway gate be open for public use. Although there is an underpass built, some gates need to remain open as citizens travel on this road.”

Yogesh Sasane, NCP corporator said, “We protested against the closing down of the Sasanenagar gate. PMC has constructed two underpasses as an alternative but this gate connects to 12 major residential and there heavy traffic on this road. Earlier, a bridge was sanctioned and later this work was canceled.”