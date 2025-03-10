Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sassoon Hospital gets advanced digital mammography machine

ByVicky Pathare
Mar 10, 2025 06:52 AM IST

Sassoon General Hospital and BJ Medical College launched a new digital mammography machine for better breast cancer detection, funded by Epiroc Mining India.

In a significant step towards enhancing women’s healthcare, Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC) installed an advanced digital mammography machine along with a state-of-the-art laboratory dedicated to breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, said the officials on Sunday.

The initiative has been made possible through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of Epiroc Mining India Pvt. Ltd., which has invested <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.75 crore to establish the facility. (HT)
The initiative has been made possible through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of Epiroc Mining India Pvt. Ltd., which has invested 1.75 crore to establish the facility. (HT)

“The newly installed high-end digital mammography machine is designed to detect even the tiniest lesions with higher accuracy than the outdated equipment previously in use. Besides, the machine is capable of performing biopsies, significantly improving early detection and treatment of breast cancer,” said Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent, SGH.

The initiative has been made possible through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of Epiroc Mining India Pvt. Ltd., which has invested 1.75 crore to establish the facility.

The inauguration ceremony was held on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Saturday.

The SGH has one mammography machine and monthly around 150 to 200 women undergo screening tests. The machine is eight years old, but has less sensitivity and is likely to miss out tiny lesions during the early stage of tumour. The new machine will significantly improve detection of breast cancer in the early stage, said the officials.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On