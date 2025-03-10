Sassoon Hospital gets advanced digital mammography machine

In a significant step towards enhancing women’s healthcare, Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC) installed an advanced digital mammography machine along with a state-of-the-art laboratory dedicated to breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, said the officials on Sunday. The initiative has been made possible through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of Epiroc Mining India Pvt. Ltd., which has invested ₹ 1.75 crore to establish the facility. (HT)

“The newly installed high-end digital mammography machine is designed to detect even the tiniest lesions with higher accuracy than the outdated equipment previously in use. Besides, the machine is capable of performing biopsies, significantly improving early detection and treatment of breast cancer,” said Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent, SGH.

The inauguration ceremony was held on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Saturday.

The SGH has one mammography machine and monthly around 150 to 200 women undergo screening tests. The machine is eight years old, but has less sensitivity and is likely to miss out tiny lesions during the early stage of tumour. The new machine will significantly improve detection of breast cancer in the early stage, said the officials.