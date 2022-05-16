Satisfying five years’ tenure but several things remain to be done: Prof Nitin Karmalkar

“It was a satisfying tenure of five years and at the end of it, I am glad to have worked for this prestigious university which ranks within the top 10 universities in India. There are several things which I wanted to do, but couldn’t do due to limited period of time but there is a huge potential for our university to grow in the future,” said professor Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). He is retiring from his post on May 18 and spoke extensively to the Hindustan Times about his five years’ tenure, his achievements and the things he could not do due to lack of time.

Asked about his achievements during his tenure, he said, “There are many initiatives, important works and policy decisions which have been taken during my tenure and it was all because of the support which I got from my colleagues, management and the academic council and all other senate members of the SPPU. To name a few of them is to bring a ‘school system in place and minimise the number of departments due to which there was inter-disciplinary interaction and academic studies started at the university’. Also, the industry connect which we took to the next level and gave our students an opportunity by involving prominent industry tie-ups and taking our students through real hands-on training was an important connection. Apart from that, several building constructions were completed in the last five years and one of them was the sports complex which will now soon be officially inaugurated.”

Prof Karmalkar, who was also an alumnus of the SPPU, took charge as vice-chancellor in May 2017. Earlier, he was the head of the department of environmental science and for the past 36 years, had been studying and then working at the university. In 1982, he completed his master’s in science (geology) from the then Pune university and later on continued as a Ph.D scholar. He also completed his post-doctoral research from Sydney and Germany. With professor Karmalkar slated to retire on May 18, it was expected that the selection process for the new VC would have started at least two months earlier. While the state governor has given additional charge of the SPPU to professor Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, district Raigad.

About the things which remain to be completed, he said, “One of the major things remaining is the faculty recruitment as there is need for a large number of faculties in various departments. With the help of the state government and as per the guidelines by UGC, we are trying to take up this issue to recruit faculties at the university. Another thing that got missed out was the ‘oxygen park’ concept which we tried to implement but unfortunately, it faced opposition and we had to close it down.