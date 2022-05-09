Save Taljai hills campaign to begin on May 15

PUNE Residents and regular visitors at Taljai hill are fearing the rapid development, which they say will impact the hills biodiversity. The Taljai bachao abhiyan, which conducted its first meeting on May 7, have decided to kick start a campaign on May 15, and have asked for citizen’s participation to help save the tekdi.

“We have come up with some concrete ways to get the immediate suspension of this developmental work which is going on, all while keeping the citizens in the dark. The campaign will begin on May 15 with a protest. We are also preparing for a legal battle,” said Indraneel Sadalge, a member of the Taljai bachao abhiyan.

Many development works like Bamboo Garden, Butterfly Garden, Herbal Garden, Biodiversity Park, Fragrant Forest Park, Amphi 3D Theatre were inaugurated on February 27.

According to the abhiyan, whether the imposed development is intended and accepted by the locals, whether the plans of the work are available for the citizens to see, what will the exact location will be, which funds will be used were not communicated to the locals. They have been kept in complete darkness and yet the civic officials held a public ceremony.

Hence, Sadgale filed an RTI on March 2 seeking answers and details of the development plans, work site information and funding. But, even after two months, there has been no response from the administration.

“We demand transparency in the process of such projects, wider public consultations and participation, deeper analysis of the environmental impact and alternatives, and making these findings public,” added Sadgale.