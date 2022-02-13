Sayyednagar railway gate to soon be opened for public use

PUNE After several protests and demands, the Sayyednagar railway gate No. 7 will finally open for public use.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has written letter to Pune railway division instructing to open the railway gate for public use. Accordingly, railways will forward the district collector’s letter to the head office along with the request to open the railway gate.

Since last month the railway crossing gate at Sayyednagar junction has been closed for public use and commuters need to travel for 3 km in order to make a turn to reach their destination. The issue of closing down this gate has been on for many years; two alternate underpasses have been built by the railways.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) along with other citizens groups held protests last month to open the gate for public use, but no action was taken. NCP local MLA Chetan Tupe and MP Amol Kolhe had a meeting with Pune district collector last week and they submitted a demand to open this gate as it was an inconvenience to thousands of daily passengers. The local residents are demanding to build an under bridge at this spot, and a groundbreaking ceremony for an under bridge was held in 2014. But as the state government changed in 2014, this work was not completed.

Manoj Bendre a local resident said, “As the gate is shut, we have to travel a few kilometres extra to take a turn This becomes difficult during peak hours as it takes longer than usual to commute via the alternate routes. We are continuously demanding to open this railway gate for the public use, although there are underpass built some of the railway gates need to remain open for the public benefit.”

Talking about the issue Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “As per the demand raised by the people and MP Amol Kolhe about opening the railway gate, we have sent an instruction letter to the Pune railway division. Now, they will follow their procedure for getting the permission from the head office and hopefully it will be opened soon.”

