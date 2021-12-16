SC lifts ban on bullock- cart races: Rural economy is likely winner

PUNE In a major reprieve for the Maharashtra government, the Supreme Court lifted the ban on bullock cart racing in the state on Thursday, four years after its stay. The races should be conducted in accordance with the rules and the amendments made by it to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, in lines with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the order stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the apex court now giving its nod, several parts of the state, especially Pune and the western Maharashtra region, where the decades-old tradition was prevalent, will once again experience the thrill of the sport, which according to those associated with the races, will also help boost rural economy.

In many parts of western Maharashtra, particularly in Pune district, the bullock cart races are seen as a traditional sport where locals invest heavily. Those who participate in the race spend a lot of money on bullocks while the award also runs into lakhs of rupees. In many villages, those winning the race are seen equivalent in social stature with gram panchayat members.

Following the SC verdict, the joyous bullock cart owners in Pune district decorated their bullocks and burst firecrackers in Khed, Rajgurunagar, Bhosari and other places.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akhil Bharatiya Bailgada Sharyat Sanghatna representative Ramkrishna Takalkar, said that the apex court has given the nod to hold the races by adhering to the rules and regulations made by the state government in 2017. “Since the Supreme Court has given the conditional permission, we appeal all the bullock cart owners to hold the races by adhering to the rules and regulations. Lakhs of bullock cart owners in the state are happy today. There were accusations against the owners that they mistreat the animals, but all these accusations were wrong. The fact is all the owners treat the bullocks as their own child. Today, with this decision the farmers have heaved a sigh of relief,” Takalkar said.

Ramnath Waringe, one of the bullock cart owners from Maval region of Pune district said that all the bullock cart owners in the district are overjoyed after the decision. “Bullock cart owners and farmers never considered the races as means of entertainment. For them, these races were means of boosting the rural economy. Several livelihoods were dependent on these races. It involved the sale and purchase of the breed required for the races.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Waringe owns six bullocks (required for races) worth around ₹40 lakh and has won several races when the sport was allowed in the state. “When I say that these races bring prosperity to the farmers’ community, it means that farmers purchase the young male calf at ₹25,000 to ₹30,000, raise the animal with a lot of care, train it and prepare it for races. If the bullock runs fast, it then can be sold anywhere from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh or even at a higher price,” he said.

(With agency inputs)