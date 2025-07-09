Scholarship process made simple for marginalised students studying abroad

PUNE: In a significant move to streamline the scholarship disbursement process for students from marginalised communities, the state government on Tuesday granted authority to the Directorate of Other Backward Classes Welfare in Pune to deal with it directly. This decision aims to reduce delays and improve the efficiency of the Foreign Education Scholarship Scheme. Mumbai, India - February 26, 2022: Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar along with relatives welcome 219 students who were brought back by an Air-India flight from war-stricken Ukraine at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The Director of the Other Backward Classes Welfare Directorate in Pune has now been empowered to approve and disburse the sanctioned amounts directly. This includes tuition fees, travel allowance, health insurance, airfare, and other associated expenses, as per government approved rates. Until today, the process of verifying proposals, granting partial approvals, and finalising disbursements involved multiple administrative layers, often resulting in time-consuming delays.

“Previously, students had to struggle a lot to get their scholarship funds. Meanwhile, foreign college authorities would pressure them to pay fees and hostel charges. Now, with the power shifted to the Directorate of Other Backward Classes Welfare in Pune, all these matters will be handled there. This is a big relief for the students,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, founder of Students Helping Hand.

Every year, 75 meritorious students from Nomadic Tribes (NT), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Special Backward Classes (SBC) are selected under this scheme, which was started in 2022, to pursue higher education abroad.

The selection of students is still carried out at the state level, and a merit list is published following scrutiny. Once the selection is confirmed, the newly-delegated authority (Directorate of Other Backward Classes Welfare) will handle the proposal review and fund disbursal process, ensuring timely financial support reaches the beneficiaries.

Officials have stated that this decentralisation is expected to bring much-needed efficiency to the scholarship programme and provide faster relief to deserving students.

“The process used to be very hectic. My regional office for the scholarship was in Nashik, but I also had to coordinate with the Pune OBC Welfare Office and then Mumbai office. So, I had to travel to three different cities. Now, it will become easy,” a student shared.

Dhaneshware Khillare, director, Other Backward Class Welfare, Pune, told HT on Tuesday, “Earlier, we had to send proposals to the state government, and only then funds were released. Now, we will receive a consolidated fund and can directly sanction scholarships at our level. Previously, individual requests were sent to the state, but that process has now been decentralised.”