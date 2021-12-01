Home / Cities / Pune News / School buses, vans in Pune won’t operate till guidelines issued
School buses, vans in Pune won’t operate till guidelines issued

Association of school buses and vans in Pune has written a letter to the state transport commissioner to issue guidelines
School buses parked at the Abhinav school premises at Ambegaon on Tuesday. Association of school buses and vans in Pune has written a letter to the state transport commissioner to issue guidelines. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT)
Updated on Dec 01, 2021 12:26 AM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE: While schools in the state are poised to reopen , one of the main concerns of both students and parents is the ambiguity surrounding transportation. In the absence of clear guidelines issued by the state government, neither school buses nor vans are operational, yet. The association of school buses and vans has written a letter to the state transport commissioner to issue guidelines, but parents are worried about sending their children to school as most of them are working and depend on transport facilities.

Mahesh Solanki, a parent from NIBM Kondhwa area, said, “My son is in Class 3 and the school is around 8 km from our residence. Before the pandemic, he used to go to school daily by the private school bus and now as schools are about to start offline classes, our school bus operator has said that there are no clear guidelines so they are not starting the service yet.”

Another parent Neelima Gandhi said, “Both my daughters used to go to school by school van as my husband and me are both working professionals. As our offices too have started, we are completely dependent upon the school van for transportation. So we hope that school vans start their services soon and our children can travel safely to school.”

Kiran Desai, executive president, Pune Bus Owners’ Association, said, “There is need to have clear guidelines to start the service as there are already many rules and regulations for school buses regarding safety measures, bus attendants and drivers. We have sent a letter in this regard to the state transport commissioner demanding that guidelines be issued. There are many aspects and safety measures which need to be taken while transporting students to school. Once we get the guidelines, buses and vans will begin operating. Also, the fees will be increased this year due to the hike in fuel prices.”

