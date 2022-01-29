Schools, colleges in Pune to reopen from February 1

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday announced that schools and colleges in Pune district will reopen from February 1.

Pawar, during the Covid-19 review meeting, said for Classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, although for Classes 9 to 10 as well as colleges will run as per the regular schedule.

According to Pawar, fresh Covid-19 cases have reduced in the past few days as compared to last week. Pawar said the demand for oxygen and hospitalisations of patients is far less during the third wave compared to previous waves.

On Friday, Pune district reported 6,928 new Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths. The progressive count stood at 1.38 million of which 1.28 million have recovered, 20,307 deaths and 85,629 are active cases.

“Since the cases are falling, we have decided to reopen schools and colleges in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural parts of the district. Consent from parents will be required to attend offline classes. The further decision for Classes 1 to 8 will be taken in the meeting scheduled next week,” said Pawar.

According to Pawar, the reason for keeping classes for standard 1 to 8 only for four hours is to allow children to return home and eat their tiffin instead of being at schools.

The minister said there is a need for increasing vaccination in the age group of 15-18 years in the urban areas of the district.

“In rural parts, vaccination in this age group is almost about 86%, but the same is less in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. We need to increase this and for the same reason inoculation drive will be conducted on the campus itself,” said Pawar.

For colleges, students who have received both doses of vaccines will only be allowed to attend offline classes.

Earlier this month the Maharashtra government had announced the reopening of schools from January 24 though, in Pune, rising cases had forced the administration to keep the schools closed till January 31.

The state government has given power to decide on reopening of schools to local self-government by considering the situation.

Pawar while speaking to the media said that the use of face masks is mandatory in Maharashtra and denied any discussion contradicting this, having taken place.

“Some news channels wrongly showed news about discussion to relax the rule related to mask. I request everyone not to give such stories”, he said.