Schools face manpower shortage to conduct board exams

PUNE: Due to the pandemic, some private schools across the state have highlighted the shortage of manpower to conduct offline practicals. As the same schools will serve as examination centres, they have said that it may affect their ability to conduct offline board exams for Classes 10 and 12. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) however has asked school managements to redirect the deployment of manpower in order to conduct the exams smoothly.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman, MSBSHSE, said, “We have directed schools and the education department to manage the manpower by redirecting human resources from primary sections for conducting exams. If schools don’t have primary school staff, they can seek help from zilla parishad schools’ staff.”

Rajendra Singh, president of the Independent English Schools’ Association (IESA) said that many schools have faced the issue of less staff during the pandemic. “Private schools have faced a lot of issues during the pandemic. Most of the staff has left as schools were not able to pay full salaries. Many of these staff members have voluntarily opted to change their profession during the pandemic. And so many schools have raised this issue,” said Singh. He added that for practicals, private schools with shortage of manpower are thinking of holding the examination in phases. “For the offline final board examination, we have written to the state board that outside staff should be appointed as invigilators during the examination. We have also written to the board that since learning was online the entire year, it should be considered while setting the question papers for Classes 10 and 12,” said Singh.

However, board officials have made provisions for such schools with less manpower. Sharing more insights, Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune District Principals’ Association, said that schools that may face such an issue will mostly be with students who are appearing at centres after filling form 17. “There are a very small number of such schools that are facing these issues. We recently had a meeting with the state board and they noted that such schools should use primary section staff to hold examinations at their centres,” said Gaikwad.

As schools and students prepare for practical exams and offline Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams in March and April, other Classes have their examinations underway at present. “Till Class 9, unit tests are underway. Students are giving offline examinations after a span of one-and-a-half years. The examinations are going smoothly,” said Gaikwad. .

