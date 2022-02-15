Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Schools face manpower shortage to conduct board exams
pune news

Schools face manpower shortage to conduct board exams

Due to the pandemic, some private schools across the state have highlighted the shortage of manpower to conduct offline board practicals
Due to the pandemic, some private schools across the state have highlighted the shortage of manpower to conduct offline board practicals. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 09:32 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE: Due to the pandemic, some private schools across the state have highlighted the shortage of manpower to conduct offline practicals. As the same schools will serve as examination centres, they have said that it may affect their ability to conduct offline board exams for Classes 10 and 12. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) however has asked school managements to redirect the deployment of manpower in order to conduct the exams smoothly.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman, MSBSHSE, said, “We have directed schools and the education department to manage the manpower by redirecting human resources from primary sections for conducting exams. If schools don’t have primary school staff, they can seek help from zilla parishad schools’ staff.”

Rajendra Singh, president of the Independent English Schools’ Association (IESA) said that many schools have faced the issue of less staff during the pandemic. “Private schools have faced a lot of issues during the pandemic. Most of the staff has left as schools were not able to pay full salaries. Many of these staff members have voluntarily opted to change their profession during the pandemic. And so many schools have raised this issue,” said Singh. He added that for practicals, private schools with shortage of manpower are thinking of holding the examination in phases. “For the offline final board examination, we have written to the state board that outside staff should be appointed as invigilators during the examination. We have also written to the board that since learning was online the entire year, it should be considered while setting the question papers for Classes 10 and 12,” said Singh.

RELATED STORIES

However, board officials have made provisions for such schools with less manpower. Sharing more insights, Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune District Principals’ Association, said that schools that may face such an issue will mostly be with students who are appearing at centres after filling form 17. “There are a very small number of such schools that are facing these issues. We recently had a meeting with the state board and they noted that such schools should use primary section staff to hold examinations at their centres,” said Gaikwad.

As schools and students prepare for practical exams and offline Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams in March and April, other Classes have their examinations underway at present. “Till Class 9, unit tests are underway. Students are giving offline examinations after a span of one-and-a-half years. The examinations are going smoothly,” said Gaikwad. .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP