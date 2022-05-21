Schools in Maha to be graded based on infra, academics

All private and government schools from across Maharashtra will now be graded for their infrastructure and academics on similar lines to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

These schools will receive a grade as per the parameters laid down in the National Education Policy (NEP).

Ayush Prasad, chairman of the study group on school standard authority and chief executive officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad, Pune, said that in the next month the committee will decide the parameters and thereafter as a pilot project, 50 schools from Pune will be graded under the system.

“We have taken a holistic approach to make the grading system which will help schools and parents alike. Education spaces like schools will use the system to evaluate them in various categories. Schools will be evaluated every two years. We are at present studying 17 types of accreditation systems and at least 907 government resolutions to define education and other parameters,” said Prasad.

He added that an integrated dashboard would be created to report the data as per different accreditation models.

“Parents and the public can access the data for the school, for each parameter and as well as holistically for the entire school. The data would be automatically published on a real-time basis without any human intervention. The ranking of schools can be seen in each taluka, in each city, district, region, and state level. The scores would be calculated at the state level only for standardisation,” said Prasad.