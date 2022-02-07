Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Schools in Pune reopen but urban, rural students struggle to travel

The reason is that school bus owners have not yet started their bus services due to vehicle damage or lack of funds
Parked school buses gathering dust at a school premise as they are not in use for two years due to Covid-19 situation in Ambegaon on Monday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE: While the state government has announced the reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 8, a large number of students in both urban and rural areas are facing a major transportation issue. The reason is that school bus owners have not yet started their bus services due to vehicle damage or lack of funds while students in rural areas have been affected by the ongoing Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers’ strike. Still, state transport (ST) buses are not running in remote rural areas.

Kirti Ranjhe, a parent, said, “We have two children - a son in Class 7 and a daughter in Class 3. Initially for a couple of days since the schools reopened last week, we adjusted our office timings to drop them. But now it is becoming difficult for us as both their school timings are different and the school bus service has not yet started. They have said that the bus service will start from the next academic year.”

While in rural areas, students are struggling to reach school. Manoj Jadhav, a Class 9 student from Velhe taluka, said, “My school is at Nasrapur and I stay in a remote village in Velhe taluka. The distance is too far and earlier, we used to travel to school by ST buses. Since the last few days however, I have hardly attended classes a few times a week and we hope that the MSRTC strike gets over soon.”

Meanwhile, Kiran Desai, executive president, Pune Bus Owners’ Association, said, “The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is still there on school bus owners as most of them have either sold their buses or are not in a financial position to restart them. A minimum expenditure of Rs50000 is required to repair each bus as these buses have been grounded for the last two years. We have repeatedly demanded some relief from the union transport ministry, the state transport department, and the local RTO office for school van- and bus transporters- who have suffered financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So most of the school bus owners have not yet started their services and hopefully, the same will start from the next academic year.”

