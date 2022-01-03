Schools in Pune resume offline classes, low turnout of students amid rise in Covid cases

PUNE As schools reopened after winter vacations for offline classes, the turnout on day one was low. With the looming threat of Omicron and the probable beginning of the third wave, parents are still sceptical.

However, schools, teachers and students are hopeful that in the coming day the turnout will increase.

On Monday, Mumbai ordered to shut classes from standard 1 to 9 till January 31.

Speaking about the turnout, Arti Sharma, principal, Army Public School Khadki, which is affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that on the first day, the turnout is usually not very good.

“We have just started the classes and the attendance was around 30 per cent to 40 per cent for Classes 8 to 12. We have not started off-line classes for students below Class 8 as of yet. For the first few days, parents try to gauge if they should send their ward to school and so the turnout is likely to improve. This has been the trend in the last few months,” said Sharma.

She added that since other places like tourist spots and malls are reopened, schools should stay open as well.

“The teaching and non-teaching staff are vaccinated and the classrooms are sanitised. We take care of all Covid protocols and so permission should be given to continue offline classes for at least class 8 and above as many students are promptly getting vaccinated too,” said Sharma.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune district principals’ association, said that in rural parts, the attendance on day one was 60 per cent and in many parts above that.

“Students are enthusiastic to attend school. Many parents want to send their wards to school. Vaccination for children has given a positive light to parents as it will ensure the safety of every child,” said Gaikwad.

