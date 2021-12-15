Schools reopen in Pune: Parent consent likely to affect student attendance

PUNE On Wednesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) gave its nod to schools for Classes 1 to 7 to reopen from December 16.

The notification issued on Wednesday said that schools will reopen with just 50 per cent attendance of students and parents consent is compulsory.

Moreover, in its notification, PMC has made a RT PCR test compulsory for teaching and non-teaching staff who have received just one vaccination dose

Experts noted that prominent schools with larger numbers of students will need a few days before reopening. Many schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may reopen after their winter vacations.

Covid-appropriate behaviour is also mandatory at schools with regular sanitisation, wearing of masks and social distancing. The notification has emphasised physical distancing of students.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune district principals’ association, said that there are only two per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff are awaiting their second dose.

“These staff members are adhering to guidelines issued by the PMC and getting their RT-PCR tests done. However, not all schools may reopen from Thursday. Some big schools with a larger number of students may need a day to two to get consent from parents ahead of starting. This may cause a delay of a day or two,” said Gaikwad.

Medha Sinnarkar, principal, Laxmanrao Apte Prashal said, “We are starting from Thursday, but it is likely that the turnout of students will be less. We are starting school so that parents get confident enough to send their children. Many parents were concerned over the Omicron variant. It is going to take some time for parents.”

CBSE and ICSE schools to reopen after winter vacations

As CBSE semester 1 papers for Classes 10 and 12 are ongoing, many schools have decided to reopen for offline classes a little later, after getting parents’ consent.

Speaking about the reopening, Arti Sharma, principal at Army Public School Khadki said that the schools will reopen after the winter vacations.

“We are reopening schools post winter vacations, gradually. Right now offline classes for 8 to 12 are ongoing. And the semester exams for classes 10 and 12 will get over by December 22. After the winter vacation we are planning to start offline classes for Class 6 onwards. And then gradually allow lower standards to come to the school,” said Sharma.

Officials at Pawar Public School which is affiliated to the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board said that the examinations are ongoing.

“The examination will end by December 22 and post that the winter vacation will start. The school will reopen in January first week after the winter vacation is over,” said Uday Dalvi, in charge of administration, Pawar Public school.