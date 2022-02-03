Scorned lover arrested for kidnapping ex-partner’s son

PUNE: A man was arrested within three hours of kidnapping his ex-partner’s son, 5, Wednesday night after she refused his marriage proposal.

The man was identified as Swapnil Ramesh Shinde, who resides in the same area as the child and his mother. Shinde was produced in a local court on Thursday and remanded to police custody till February 5. He works as a tempo driver mostly in the Bhavani Peth area, according to the police.

Namrata Patil, deputy commissioner of police, zone 5 of Pune police, said, “They knew each other for some time. He was abusive. The child’s 30-year-old mother, divorced from her previous husband, was a single parent working in a mall to provide for her child. She refused to marry him and broke up with him.”

Enraged about the break-up, Shinde lured the child with a chocolate and fled with him on a two-wheeler around 7.45pm on Wednesday. The child was in the custody of his maternal uncle who saw Shinde kidnapping the child.

“We traced the vehicle and questioned Shinde’s family members and traced him to Kakade vasti where he was sitting in a rickshaw with the child,” said DCP Patil.

Shinde was arrested under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.