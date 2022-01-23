SEC may conduct civic elections as per schedule, says Pawar

PUNE: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday hinted that the proposed municipal elections for Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad and other cities will be held as per schedule.

“With five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa, holding assembly polls as the country sees a rise in Covid cases, the state election commission (SEC) that conducts municipal elections may also hold polls at the appropriate time. As SEC is an autonomous body, we will not interfere in its decision.”

Following rise in Covid cases across Maharashtra, opposition parties have alleged that the state government may delay civic polls as maximum seats are with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They allege that delay in conducting polls will allow the state government to appoint administrator for municipal corporations.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) resubmitted the ward structure delimitation plan to SEC this week after the latter raised doubts to the earlier plan forwarded by PMC.