SEC sends draft panel structure scheduled for PCMC

SEC has asked authorities to announce the panel structure of PCMC on February 1 and seek suggestions and objections
SEC has asked authorities to announce the panel structure of PCMC on February 1 and seek suggestions and objections.
Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The state election commission has asked authorities to announce the panel structure of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on February 1 and have also asked for suggestions and objections, if any.

Though the PCMC programme has been announced, the schedule for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is not in place.

After publishing the PCMC draft panel structure, the suggestions and objections can be reported till February 14. PCMC will then have to submit this list to the election commission till February 16. The hearing will take place on February 26.

State election commission’s secretary Kiran Karundkar has sent this programme to PCMC. After the completion of this drive, the election programme would be announced.

