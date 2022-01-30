SEC sets ball rolling for PMC elections: final list of ward limits by March 2

The State Election Commission (SEC) has set the ball rolling for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections with its notification issued late on Saturday setting the timetable for publishing the final draft of wards post-delimitation.

As per the notification issued by the SEC, the final list of ward limits needs to be published by March 2, post which the process for civic elections will begin. With this, political circles in Pune are abuzz that civic elections are likely to be held in April.

The SEC in its notification states that the draft delimitation map with boundaries of each electoral panel for the PMC will be published on February 1. Citizens are invited to file suggestions and objections to it by February 14. The public hearing for which should be completed by February 28 and the expert committee should submit suggestions by March 2 to the SEC, which will then declare the final map of delimitation for the forthcoming civic elections.

While the current tenure of the PMC’s general body ends on March 15, the notification has accelerated the process of holding polls to various civic bodies across Maharashtra, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The SEC’s notification also makes it clear that the representation of women in the PMC post-election will be more than men after the strength of the house has been increased from 164 to 173 considering the 23 villages merged with the PMC and the rise in the city’s population.

As per the notification, there will be a total 58 wards with 57 of them to elect three members while the remaining one ward will elect two members. As the state government legislation mandates that 50% of the seats in civic bodies be reserved for women, there will be in all 87 out of 173 seats reserved for women in the PMC.

The battle for PMC will be crucial for all parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Currently, the BJP controls the civic body with 98 corporators. After coming to power in the state in 2019, the NCP is looking to regain its control over the PMC, which has an annual budget of Rs6,700 crore.

The SEC has considered Pune’s population at 3,556,824, including 480,017 SCs and 41,561 STs, based on the 2011 census. Thus, the maximum population for a ward is 71,390 and the minimum is 37,589.

