pune news

Self-proclaimed godman in Pune police custody for stalking woman

A self-proclaimed godman was remanded to custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police in Pune till Tuesday for wrongly diagnosing a woman of a medical condition and telling her that having physical relations with him would cure her . ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: A self-proclaimed godman was remanded to custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police till Tuesday for wrongly diagnosing a woman of a medical condition and telling her that having physical relations with him would cure her.

The arrested was identified as Vilas Bapurao Pawar alias Maharaj, 41, of Pimpalwadi in Patoda taluka of Beed district.

The complainant woman had approached the police on December 21 stating that her husband had asked him (accused) to paralyse her from waist down. The woman told the police that he said all this on a phone call in which he further told her that she has 2-3 tumours in her stomach. He also told the woman that he knew about the marital tension between her husband and her.

The man then made multiple calls to the woman and told her that she had few days to live and in order to cure her medical condition, she must have physical relations with him.

RELATED STORIES

“The man told the woman that she must have physical relations with a man who has a mole on his right palm and genitals. He then proceeded to send her videos of his body showing the moles he had. He then called her again and made illicit demands,” read a statement in Marathi issued by Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The police have registered a case under Sections 354(d) (stalking), 292, 500 (defamation), 509 (outraging a woman’s modesty) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 67(a) of Information Technology Act and Section 3 of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 at Wakad police station.

With the help of assistant police inspector Abhijeet Jadhav, the complainant set a trap to nab the accused at Dange chowk area in Wakad. The accused confessed to have committed the crime, according to the police statement.

