Sena workers heckle Kirit Somaiya

PUNE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya was allegedly heckled while entering the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) premises on Saturday. The senior political leader was to speak on irregularities related to Covid Jumbo hospital. Somaiya said he fell from steps after being manhandled by persons he claimed to be belonging to Shiv Sena.

“I am attacked by Shivsena Gundas inside the premises of Pune Mahapalika,” Somaiya tweeted. Following the incident, the BJP leader left for medical check-up at Sancheti hospital, where large number of party workers had gathered.

As the Sena workers were aware about Somaiya’s proposed visit, they gathered inside the new building of PMC headquarter at Shivajinagar in large number. When Somaiya walked in from the old building entrance, Sena workers rushed and tried to stop him from entering the premises, claimed BJP members.

Initially, Somaiya tried to interact with the Sena workers, but the large assembly started sloganeering and pushed Somaiya, the party members said.

Pune BJP chief Jagdish Mulik alleged that Somaiya was democratically trying to raise the issue of corruption in allotment of contract for running Jumbo facility when he was undemocratically stopped by Sena workers. “The police at the spot did not do anything while Sena workers were carrying sticks and stones. No matter how much Shiv Sena will try and prevent us, BJP and its leaders will continue to expose corruption in the jumbo hospital case,” alleged Mulik.

According to BJP leaders, when Somaiya entered the PMC premises, some Sena workers asked him to speak on corruption by his party in PMC instead of making allegations against the opposition parties.

Sena workers alleged that Somaiya has been levelling baseless allegations without evidence. Party’s city unit president Sanjay More said, “We were trying to give him letter and appealing to him to speak on corruption in BJP-ruled PMC. We forced him to leave the place and will not allow such persons in Pune city who only make allegations against our leaders and keep mum on corruption within the party.”

According to More, he tried to block Somaiya’s car but the driver tried to run him over. Sena workers replied in their own style and send across a right message.

BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil condemned the incident and said the party will not tolerate “mobocracy” in Maharashtra.

Sancheti Hospital’s Dr Parag Sancheti said, “Somiya is stable and sustained no fracture. When admitted, his blood pressure was fluctuating. We will keep him under observation and discharge him tomorrow morning. As Somiya received minor injuries on his back, we suggest two-day home rest.”